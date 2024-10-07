Ben Griffin betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Ben Griffin enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 coming off a 37th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.409 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.219 this season (134th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 128th, while his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 48th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.276. Additionally, he ranks 66th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.34%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 39th on TOUR this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 46th. He has broken par 24.24% of the time (85th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|295.0
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|67.34%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.59
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.24%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.52%
|14.24%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin hasn't won any of the 29 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 20 times (69%).
- As of now, Griffin has compiled 867 points, which ranks him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin put up his best effort this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking second in the field at 3.948. In that event, he finished 37th.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.219
|-2.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.276
|1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.262
|1.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.285
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.604
|1.409
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
