Ben Griffin betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565 (he finished 39th in that tournament).

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin put up his best effort this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking second in the field at 3.948. In that event, he finished 37th.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.