4H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Ben Griffin enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 coming off a 37th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 1.409 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.219 this season (134th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 128th, while his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 48th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.276. Additionally, he ranks 66th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.34%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 39th on TOUR this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 46th. He has broken par 24.24% of the time (85th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128295.0293.4
    Greens in Regulation %6667.34%69.44%
    Putts Per Round4628.5929.8
    Par Breakers8524.24%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.52%14.24%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin hasn't won any of the 29 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 20 times (69%).
    • As of now, Griffin has compiled 867 points, which ranks him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.565 (he finished 39th in that tournament).
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.210.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin put up his best effort this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking second in the field at 3.948. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.711 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.219-2.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2761.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2621.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2850.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6041.409

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.