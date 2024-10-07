PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Beau Hossler betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    In his last competition at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Beau Hossler carded a second-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Hossler has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -19 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Beau Hossler has averaged 307.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 1.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 2.794 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.060 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 142nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.327, while he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.28%.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 55th. He has broken par 25.68% of the time (38th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92300.3307.3
    Greens in Regulation %4468.28%76.04%
    Putts Per Round5528.6829.1
    Par Breakers3825.68%28.13%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.80%9.38%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 65.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Currently, Hossler ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings with 521 points.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 3.162 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.264 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.478, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0601.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.327-0.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3180.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.4991.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5502.794

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1260-70-71-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship265-64-68-68-37--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.