Beau Hossler betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 3.162 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.264 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.478, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.