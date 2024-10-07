Beau Hossler betting profile: Black Desert Championship
In his last competition at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Beau Hossler carded a second-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Black Desert Championship trying to improve on that finish.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Hossler's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hossler has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -19 those three times he's made the cut.
- Beau Hossler has averaged 307.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 1.279 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 2.794 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.060 this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 142nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.327, while he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.28%.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 55th. He has broken par 25.68% of the time (38th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.3
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|68.28%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.68
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.68%
|28.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.80%
|9.38%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 65.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Currently, Hossler ranks 85th in the FedExCup standings with 521 points.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 3.162 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.264 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.478, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.060
|1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.327
|-0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.318
|0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.499
|1.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.550
|2.794
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-37
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.