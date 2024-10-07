PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Smotherman carded a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Black Desert Championship trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Smotherman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Austin Smotherman has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman is averaging -0.859 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman is averaging 5.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-301.7307.0
    Greens in Regulation %-72.49%75.00%
    Putts Per Round-29.8329.7
    Par Breakers-21.69%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance-11.77%10.76%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's best finishes

    • Smotherman has participated in 12 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--3.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.264

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-66-70-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-67-71-64-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5964-68-69-74-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5371-65-68-68-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-73-69-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6869-70-73-72-42
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5069-70-72-71-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-1389
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic7068-71-72-76+32
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-69-72-74+74
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-68-70-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2167-68-66-71-1625
    July 25-283M Open5371-68-71-70-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-71-67-69-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-68-70-68-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.