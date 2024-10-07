Austin Smotherman betting profile: Black Desert Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Smotherman carded a 42nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Black Desert Championship trying for better results.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Smotherman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Austin Smotherman has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman is averaging -0.859 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman is averaging 5.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.7
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.49%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.83
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.69%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.77%
|10.76%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's best finishes
- Smotherman has participated in 12 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|3.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|5.264
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-66-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-67-71-64
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|64-68-69-74
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-138
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|70
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-69-72-74
|+7
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-68-70-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|67-68-66-71
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-71-67-69
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-68-70-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.