Austin Cook betting profile: Black Desert Championship

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts

Cook has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cook is averaging -1.745 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.