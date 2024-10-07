PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Austin Cook takes the course in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Cook at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Cook's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Cook has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook is averaging -1.745 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook is averaging -2.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cook .

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-285.4293.9
    Greens in Regulation %-64.68%58.64%
    Putts Per Round-28.9629.2
    Par Breakers-20.63%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.48%20.99%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's best finishes

    • Although Cook has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 25%.

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.573

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1072-67-68-62-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2067-67-70-64-1642
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.