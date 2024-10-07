Austin Cook betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Austin Cook takes the course in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Procore Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Cook's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Cook has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Austin Cook has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cook is averaging -1.745 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cook is averaging -2.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.4
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.68%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.96
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.63%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.48%
|20.99%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's best finishes
- Although Cook has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 25%.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.573
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|67-67-70-64
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
