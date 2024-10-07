Andrew Novak betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.151 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.125, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.