Andrew Novak betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after a 23rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Novak has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 3.773 in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.147 this season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 97th, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.492.
- On the greens, Novak's 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 84th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|299.4
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|70.42%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.91
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.59%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.42%
|10.00%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured four top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 76.2%.
- Currently, Novak ranks 86th in the FedExCup standings with 518 points.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.151 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.125, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.147
|0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.492
|3.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.141
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.066
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.846
|3.773
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.