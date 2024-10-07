PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak hits the links in the 2024 Black Desert Championship Oct. 10-13 after a 23rd-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Novak has an average of 3.773 in his past five tournaments.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.147 this season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.4 yards) ranks 97th, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.492.
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 84th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97299.4298.9
    Greens in Regulation %1370.42%73.89%
    Putts Per Round8428.9129.0
    Par Breakers6924.59%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.42%10.00%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 76.2%.
    • Currently, Novak ranks 86th in the FedExCup standings with 518 points.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.790. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 5.420.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 5.151 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.125, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1470.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.4923.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.141-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0660.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8463.773

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.