PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Alexander Björk betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN - JUNE 09: Alexander Bjork of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole during day four of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb on June 09, 2024 in Helsingborg, Sweden. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN - JUNE 09: Alexander Bjork of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole during day four of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb on June 09, 2024 in Helsingborg, Sweden. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

    Alexander Björk enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, trying for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Björk at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Björk's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Björk has an average finish of 47th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Björk has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Alexander Björk has averaged 277.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Björk is averaging 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Björk is averaging -0.944 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Björk .

    Björk's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-276.1277.9
    Greens in Regulation %-60.23%61.11%
    Putts Per Round-28.4529.1
    Par Breakers-21.05%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.77%15.08%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Björk's best finishes

    • Björk has participated in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).

    Björk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.944

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Björk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American Express1164-67-67-67-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7072-66-80-71+13
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC68-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4769-67-70-72-69
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-72-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3370-73-70-72-321
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5473-67-72-68-44
    May 16-19PGA Championship3971-67-71-68-720
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-81+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.