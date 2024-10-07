Alexander Björk betting profile: Black Desert Championship
HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN - JUNE 09: Alexander Bjork of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole during day four of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb on June 09, 2024 in Helsingborg, Sweden. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Alexander Björk enters play in Ivins, Utah, USA, trying for better results Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, The Open Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Björk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Björk has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Björk has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Alexander Björk has averaged 277.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Björk is averaging 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Björk is averaging -0.944 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Björk's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|276.1
|277.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.23%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.45
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.05%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.77%
|15.08%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's best finishes
- Björk has participated in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).
Björk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.869
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.944
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Björk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-67-70-72
|-6
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-72-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|70-73-70-72
|-3
|21
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|73-67-72-68
|-4
|4
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|71-67-71-68
|-7
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.