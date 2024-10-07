Alexander Björk betting profile: Black Desert Championship

In his last five tournaments, Björk has an average finish of 47th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Björk has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.

Off the tee, Alexander Björk has averaged 277.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Björk is averaging 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting.