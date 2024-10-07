Alex Smalley betting profile: Black Desert Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a fifth-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Smalley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five appearances.
- Alex Smalley has averaged 311.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging 0.207 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 3.363 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.325 this season, which ranks 31st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley has a -0.068 mark (114th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his 29.45 putts-per-round average ranks 146th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|305.7
|311.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.95%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.45
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.30%
|28.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.29%
|11.11%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut eight times.
- With 257 points, Smalley currently sits 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173. He finished fifth in that event.
- Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.140, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.325
|1.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.068
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.235
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.429
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.407
|3.363
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.