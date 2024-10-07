Alex Smalley betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173. He finished fifth in that event.

Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.140, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 37th.