Alex Smalley betting profile: Black Desert Championship

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley hits the links Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a fifth-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Smalley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five appearances.
    • Alex Smalley has averaged 311.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging 0.207 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 3.363 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.325 this season, which ranks 31st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley has a -0.068 mark (114th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his 29.45 putts-per-round average ranks 146th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49305.7311.6
    Greens in Regulation %2968.95%75.00%
    Putts Per Round14629.4529.5
    Par Breakers5125.30%28.47%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.29%11.11%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • With 257 points, Smalley currently sits 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Smalley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.140, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3251.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.0681.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.2350.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.4290.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.4073.363

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6173-64-67-75-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-69-69-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-67-65-68-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express2166-69-66-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7573-68-76+15
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.