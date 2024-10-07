Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Black Desert Championship
Adrien Dumont de Chassart enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 55th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 48th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Dumont de Chassart has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.371 this season (153rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 63rd, while his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart sports a -0.422 average that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 131st on TOUR this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd. He has broken par 23.98% of the time (93rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|303.7
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|66.02%
|48.02%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.38
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|93
|23.98%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|18.06%
|14.68%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, Dumont de Chassart has compiled 130 points, which ranks him 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.
- Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart put up his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 3.556. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.371
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.422
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.252
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.204
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.249
|-1.951
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-68-72-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|40
|70-70-70-73
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-66-72-70
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
