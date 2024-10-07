Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.

Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart put up his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 3.556. In that tournament, he finished 46th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.