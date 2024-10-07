PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart enters play Oct. 10-13 in the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort Golf Course following a 55th-place finish in the Sanderson Farms Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 48th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Dumont de Chassart has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart is averaging -1.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.371 this season (153rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 63rd, while his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart sports a -0.422 average that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 66.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 131st on TOUR this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd. He has broken par 23.98% of the time (93rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance63303.7307.7
    Greens in Regulation %9866.02%48.02%
    Putts Per Round14329.3829.5
    Par Breakers9323.98%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance16418.06%14.68%

    Dumont de Chassart's best finishes

    • Dumont de Chassart has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • As of now, Dumont de Chassart has compiled 130 points, which ranks him 166th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.981.
    • Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart put up his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 3.556. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.234, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 30th in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.371-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.422-1.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.252-0.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.2040.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.249-1.951

    Dumont de Chassart's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7568-73-76-74+33
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6072-66-71-72-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-78+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open673-65-67-66-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8169-72-73-72+62
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-70-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-67-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-71-69-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5167-72-70-70-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-68-72-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4070-70-70-73-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-66-72-70-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.