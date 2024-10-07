PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Svensson betting profile: Black Desert Championship

Adam Svensson betting profile: Black Desert Championship

    In his last tournament, Adam Svensson missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 3.706 in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.050 this season, which ranks 93rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 37th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.299, while he ranks 88th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.42%.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, while he averages 29.16 putts per round (124th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114297.4296.9
    Greens in Regulation %8866.42%72.53%
    Putts Per Round12429.1628.8
    Par Breakers16819.79%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance6414.04%11.11%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times (73.1%).
    • With 601 points, Svensson currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.425.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949. He finished 51st in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.027. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.881 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0500.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.2990.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.1752.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.4330.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0913.706

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.