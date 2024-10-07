Adam Svensson betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.425.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949. He finished 51st in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.027. In that event, he finished 37th.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.881 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.