Adam Svensson betting profile: Black Desert Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament, Adam Svensson missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He'll be after better results Oct. 10-13 in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of 0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 3.706 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.050 this season, which ranks 93rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 37th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.299, while he ranks 88th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.42%.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, while he averages 29.16 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|297.4
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|66.42%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|168
|19.79%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|14.04%
|11.11%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has taken part in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times (73.1%).
- With 601 points, Svensson currently sits 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.425.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949. He finished 51st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson produced his best performance this season at the 3M Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.027. In that event, he finished 37th.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.881 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked seventh in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.050
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.299
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.175
|2.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.433
|0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.091
|3.706
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.