6H AGO

Ben Taylor betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Ben Taylor of the United Kingdom putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ben Taylor tries for a better result in the 2024 having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over Taylor's last two visits to the the , he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Taylor last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 11-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Taylor's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC75-78+11
    7/8/2021MC70-69-3

    Taylor's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Ben Taylor has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -6.076 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.959 ranks 172nd on TOUR this season, and his 44.4% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 172nd on TOUR with a mark of -1.007.
    • On the greens, Taylor's -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 122nd this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 128th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109296.3295.4
    Greens in Regulation %17256.48%48.89%
    Putts Per Round12829.2328.7
    Par Breakers15720.74%12.22%
    Bogey Avoidance17222.59%23.33%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut two times.
    • Currently, Taylor has 6 points, placing him 219th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.027.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.867 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.889 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.847), which ranked in the field.
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.959-2.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-1.007-2.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.052-0.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.153-0.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-2.172-6.076

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-153
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the .

