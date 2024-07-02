Ben Taylor betting profile:
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Ben Taylor of the United Kingdom putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ben Taylor tries for a better result in the 2024 having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over Taylor's last two visits to the the , he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Taylor last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 11-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Taylor's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|7/8/2021
|MC
|70-69
|-3
Taylor's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- Ben Taylor has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -6.076 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.959 ranks 172nd on TOUR this season, and his 44.4% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 172nd on TOUR with a mark of -1.007.
- On the greens, Taylor's -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 122nd this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 128th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|296.3
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|56.48%
|48.89%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.23
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|157
|20.74%
|12.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|22.59%
|23.33%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Taylor has 6 points, placing him 219th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.027.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.867 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.889 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.847), which ranked in the field.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.959
|-2.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-1.007
|-2.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.052
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.153
|-0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-2.172
|-6.076
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the .
