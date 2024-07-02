Ben Silverman betting profile:

This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.826 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 4.458. In that event, he finished 17th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman produced his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 3.817. In that event, he finished 18th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.924, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.