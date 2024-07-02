Ben Silverman betting profile:
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Silverman ended the weekend at 12-under, good for a 17th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 July 4-7 trying for an improved score.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last two trips to the , Silverman has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 65th.
- Silverman missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the in 2019.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Silverman's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/11/2019
|MC
|71-71
|E
|7/12/2018
|65
|72-67-70-71
|-4
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five events.
- Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ben Silverman has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of 3.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 3.595 Strokes Gained: Total.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 this season, which ranks 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman has a 0.053 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.92, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|289.4
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|68.27%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.92
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.40%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.29%
|11.42%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times (64.7%).
- As of now, Silverman has accumulated 296 points, which ranks him 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.826 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 4.458. In that event, he finished 17th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman produced his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 3.817. In that event, he finished 18th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.924, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.020
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.053
|0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.110
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.556
|3.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.699
|3.595
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.