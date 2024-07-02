Ben Kohles betting profile:
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his last time out at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Kohles carded a 20th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 looking for a better finish.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Kohles has entered the once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Kohles' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|MC
|73-67
|-2
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Kohles has an average of 2.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 0.428 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116, which ranks 119th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 161st, and his 69.6% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 112th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.095, while he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.89%.
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 125th. He has broken par 23.76% of the time (100th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|286.4
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|64.89%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.19
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|100
|23.76%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|17.02%
|17.90%
Kohles' best finishes
- Although Kohles hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times (55.6%).
- With 485 points, Kohles currently ranks 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.224.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles produced his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.901), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked second in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.116
|-0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.095
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.383
|-1.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.006
|2.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.600
|0.428
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.