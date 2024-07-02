Ben Kohles betting profile:

Kohles has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five starts.

Kohles has an average of 2.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.