Ben Griffin betting profile:

This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 29th in the field at 1.047. In that tournament, he finished second.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006 (he finished second in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.186, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.