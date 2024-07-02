PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile:

    In his most recent competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Griffin concluded the weekend at 9-under, good for a 31st-place finish. He competes in the 2024 July 4-7 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • This is Griffin's first time competing at the in the past five years.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.907 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 72nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.165.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125294.1293.3
    Greens in Regulation %8765.67%69.44%
    Putts Per Round3628.4529.4
    Par Breakers8824.05%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.52%13.19%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Currently, Griffin has 668 points, ranking him 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 29th in the field at 1.047. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006 (he finished second in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.186, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.169-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1652.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.172-0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.277-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4460.907

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

