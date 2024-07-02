Ben Griffin betting profile:
In his most recent competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Griffin concluded the weekend at 9-under, good for a 31st-place finish. He competes in the 2024 July 4-7 aiming for an improved score.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Griffin's first time competing at the in the past five years.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.907 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 72nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.165.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|294.1
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|65.67%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.45
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.05%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.52%
|13.19%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Currently, Griffin has 668 points, ranking him 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 29th in the field at 1.047. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006 (he finished second in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.186, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.169
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.165
|2.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.172
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.277
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.446
|0.907
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the .
