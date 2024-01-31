PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    In his most recent competition at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Xander Schauffele finished the weekend at -9, good for a ninth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Schauffele has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2017), posting a score of E and finishing 66th.
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Schauffele's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner four times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 8.620 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schauffele .

    Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schauffele put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season, which ranked 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, and his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schauffele ranked third on TOUR with an average of 0.880 per round. Additionally, he ranked 59th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.45%.
    • On the greens, Schauffele's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fifth on TOUR last season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranked 32nd. He broke par 25.65% of the time (11th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1308.0
    Greens in Regulation %5968.45%60.83%
    Putts Per Round3228.4429.3
    Par Breakers1125.65%29.44%
    Bogey Avoidance4112.96%6.94%

    Schauffele's Best Finishes

    • Schauffele took part in 22 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 21 times (95.5%).
    • Last season Schauffele's best performance came at the TOUR Championship, where he shot -19 and finished second.
    • Schauffele accumulated 1406 points last season, which ranked him 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Schauffele put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the TOUR Championship (August 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.447.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele delivered his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.494.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.449 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
    • Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2652.973
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8804.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0561.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.667-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8698.620

    Schauffele's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1067-67-70-70-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-74-70-68-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3968-70-75-76+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-73-69-68-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-74-71-71-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage467-66-70-66-15135
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship266-69-64-70-15300
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-72-71-67+251
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2477-66-72-74+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

