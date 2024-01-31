Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
In his most recent competition at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, Xander Schauffele finished the weekend at -9, good for a ninth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 trying for a better finish.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Schauffele has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently (in 2017), posting a score of E and finishing 66th.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Schauffele's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner four times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 308.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 8.620 in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schauffele put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 last season, which ranked 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, and his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 130th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schauffele ranked third on TOUR with an average of 0.880 per round. Additionally, he ranked 59th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.45%.
- On the greens, Schauffele's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him fifth on TOUR last season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranked 32nd. He broke par 25.65% of the time (11th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.45%
|60.83%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.44
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|11
|25.65%
|29.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|12.96%
|6.94%
Schauffele's Best Finishes
- Schauffele took part in 22 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 21 times (95.5%).
- Last season Schauffele's best performance came at the TOUR Championship, where he shot -19 and finished second.
- Schauffele accumulated 1406 points last season, which ranked him 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012. He finished 10th in that event.
- Schauffele put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the TOUR Championship (August 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.447.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele delivered his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.494.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.449 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
- Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.265
|2.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.880
|4.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.056
|1.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.667
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|8.620
Schauffele's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-74-70-68
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|68-70-75-76
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-73-69-68
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-74-71-71
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|4
|67-66-70-66
|-15
|135
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|300
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|51
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
