Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012. He finished 10th in that event.

Schauffele put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the TOUR Championship (August 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.447.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele delivered his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.494.

At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.449 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 19th in that event.