Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 18th hole during the Final Round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 21, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy hits the links February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links after a fourth-place finish in the TOUR Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- McIlroy is competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
McIlroy's Recent Performances
- McIlroy has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 323.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 1.865 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 8.553 in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|326.3
|323.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.88%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|26
|24.39%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.11%
|10.83%
McIlroy's Best Finishes
- McIlroy last season played 17 tournaments, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and 12 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 88.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season McIlroy had two wins, with one of them coming at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -15.
- With 2304 points last season, McIlroy ranked third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.907
|3.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.721
|2.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.309
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.164
|1.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.102
|8.553
McIlroy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|73-67-70-70
|-4
|21
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|31
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|258
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-73-71-72
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|97
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.