Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

McIlroy has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five events.

McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 323.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 1.865 Strokes Gained: Putting.