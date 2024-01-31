PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 18th hole during the Final Round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 21, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy hits the links February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links after a fourth-place finish in the TOUR Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • McIlroy is competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    McIlroy's Recent Performances

    • McIlroy has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 323.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 1.865 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 8.553 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McIlroy .

    McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance1326.3323.6
    Greens in Regulation %7867.88%70.28%
    Putts Per Round2628.3828.0
    Par Breakers2624.39%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.11%10.83%

    McIlroy's Best Finishes

    • McIlroy last season played 17 tournaments, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and 12 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 88.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season McIlroy had two wins, with one of them coming at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -15.
    • With 2304 points last season, McIlroy ranked third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.9073.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.7212.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3090.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1641.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.1028.553

    McIlroy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3273-67-70-70-421
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2967-69-73-71-431
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard273-69-68-70-8258
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC72-77+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-73-71-72E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship771-69-69-69-297
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday772-68-70-75-392
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-67-66-72-1275
    June 15-18U.S. Open265-67-69-70-9330
    June 22-25Travelers Championship768-64-66-64-1888
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open164-66-67-68-15500
    July 20-22The Open Championship671-70-69-68-6105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

