Grayson Murray Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Betting Profile

    Grayson Murray enters play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Murray at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last four trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Murray has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 65th.
    • In 2023, Murray missed the cut (with a score of +9) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Murray's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Murray has finished first twice.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Murray has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -22.
    • Grayson Murray has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Murray has an average of 2.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Murray is averaging 5.895 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-310.3303.9
    Greens in Regulation %-65.23%59.92%
    Putts Per Round-28.9030.2
    Par Breakers-21.68%27.38%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.87%11.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Murray's Best Finishes

    • Murray participated in 11 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
    • Last season Murray's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot -27 and finished first in that event.
    • Murray earned 172 points last season, which ranked him 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Murray's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Murray put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.674. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • Murray put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 19th in the field at 2.907. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he produced a 3.547 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.856), which ranked third in the field.
    • Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.895

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Murray's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72-74-78+9--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-70+4--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open1570-71-68-68-1129
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-79+5--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic664-70-69-65-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship770-70-63-67-1853
    July 27-303M Open5768-67-71-73-55
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii169-63-64-67-27500
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-69-72-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

