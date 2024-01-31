Grayson Murray Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Grayson Murray enters play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last four trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Murray has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 65th.
- In 2023, Murray missed the cut (with a score of +9) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Murray's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Murray has finished first twice.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Murray has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -22.
- Grayson Murray has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Murray has an average of 2.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Murray is averaging 5.895 Strokes Gained: Total.
Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.23%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.90
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.68%
|27.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.87%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Murray's Best Finishes
- Murray participated in 11 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut four times (36.4%).
- Last season Murray's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot -27 and finished first in that event.
- Murray earned 172 points last season, which ranked him 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Murray's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Murray put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.674. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Murray put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 19th in the field at 2.907. In that event, he finished sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he produced a 3.547 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.856), which ranked third in the field.
- Murray posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|5.895
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Murray's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-74-78
|+9
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|70-71-68-68
|-11
|29
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|69-63-64-67
|-27
|500
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-72
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.