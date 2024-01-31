Grayson Murray Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Murray put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.674. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

Murray put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 19th in the field at 2.907. In that event, he finished sixth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he produced a 3.547 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.856), which ranked third in the field.