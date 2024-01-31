PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at The American Express in La Quinta, California, Si Woo Kim ended the weekend at -19, good for a 25th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Kim at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over the last three times Kim has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Kim last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2021, missing the cut with a score of E.
    • Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has an average finish of 41st.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -13 over his last five tournaments.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.759 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.224 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.462 last season, which ranked 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranked 130th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 44th on TOUR with an average of 0.321 per round. Additionally, he ranked 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 163rd last season, while he averaged 28.57 putts per round (46th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance130296.9293.2
    Greens in Regulation %13465.89%58.64%
    Putts Per Round4628.5729.8
    Par Breakers11921.44%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance4012.94%7.41%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim, who played 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he took home the title with a score of -22.
    • Kim compiled 1372 points last season, which ranked him 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he produced a 4.510 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.804.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.505. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.164, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. That ranked second in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4621.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.321-1.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2011.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.308-2.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.676-1.224

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2372-69-67-70-635
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC76-71+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-74-74-70+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2769-74-68-72-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3969-74-72-70-315
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2973-72-72-72+131
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4368-72-70-73-112
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

