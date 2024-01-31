Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he produced a 4.510 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.804.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.505. He finished second in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.164, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.