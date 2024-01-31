Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Viktor Hovland enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 coming off a 22nd-place finish in The Sentry in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Hovland at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last two trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hovland has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 26th.
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of -10.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Hovland's Recent Performances
- Hovland has claimed victory twice while also posting three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Viktor Hovland has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland is averaging 3.311 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 8.873 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hovland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.741 last season, which ranked eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranked 44th, and his 63.7% driving accuracy average ranked 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland had a 0.610 mark (11th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 54th last season, while he averaged 28.24 putts per round (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|307.6
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.18%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.24
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|2
|28.03%
|31.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.02%
|8.61%
Hovland's Best Finishes
- Hovland participated in 24 tournaments last season, picking up four wins with seven top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season, one of Hovland's four wins came when he shot -27 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Hovland collected 1795 points last season, ranking seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.325 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.279 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he produced a 2.978 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.178, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Hovland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.455) in August 2023 at the BMW Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Hovland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.741
|3.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.610
|2.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.060
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.236
|3.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.648
|8.873
Hovland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|70-67-69-71
|-10
|59
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|70-70-71-71
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|69-71-70-69
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|71-71-66-75
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-71-70-68
|-10
|180
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|7
|65-73-70-74
|-6
|97
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|64-70-78-71
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-66-77
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|71-68-66-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|71-71-69-70
|-27
|550
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|53
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.