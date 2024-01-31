Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.325 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.279 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he produced a 2.978 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.178, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.