5H AGO

Tony Finau Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tony Finau shot -6 and placed 23rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Finau at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Finau has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2017. He finished 23rd, posting a score of -6.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Finau's Recent Performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Finau has an average of -2.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 0.953 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Finau put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranked 66th, while his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked fifth on TOUR with an average of 0.789 per round. Additionally, he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.11%.
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranked 119th. He broke par 26.19% of the time (ninth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance66304.2301.6
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%46.94%
    Putts Per Round11929.1430.1
    Par Breakers926.19%29.72%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.55%10.83%

    Finau's Best Finishes

    • Finau last season participated in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Finau had two wins, with one of them coming at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -24.
    • Finau placed 10th in the FedExCup standings with 1655 points last season.

    Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 4.236 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.114. He finished 31st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.457.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.931, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2880.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7893.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.178-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-2.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.1240.953

    Finau's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1470-68-67-71-852
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2072-69-71-67-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2470-72-71-73-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-72-66-71-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2669-74-73-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-70-69-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta165-64-65-66-24500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2371-69-70-69-536
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

