Tony Finau Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 4.236 mark ranked second in the field.

Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.114. He finished 31st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.457.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.931, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that tournament).