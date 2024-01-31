Tony Finau Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Tony Finau shot -6 and placed 23rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Finau has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2017. He finished 23rd, posting a score of -6.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).
Finau's Recent Performances
- Finau has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.
- In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Finau has an average of -2.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Finau is averaging 0.953 Strokes Gained: Total.
Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Finau put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranked 66th, while his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked fifth on TOUR with an average of 0.789 per round. Additionally, he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.11%.
- On the greens, Finau's -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranked 119th. He broke par 26.19% of the time (ninth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|46.94%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|9
|26.19%
|29.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.55%
|10.83%
Finau's Best Finishes
- Finau last season participated in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Finau had two wins, with one of them coming at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -24.
- Finau placed 10th in the FedExCup standings with 1655 points last season.
Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 4.236 mark ranked second in the field.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.114. He finished 31st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.457.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.931, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Finau delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.288
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.789
|3.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-2.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.124
|0.953
Finau's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|72-69-71-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-72-71-73
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-72-66-71
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|69-74-73-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.