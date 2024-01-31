Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Tommy Fleetwood will play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. In his last tournament he finished 47th in The Sentry, shooting -13 at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Fleetwood's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Fleetwood's Recent Performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Fleetwood has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 1.061 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 1.623 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fleetwood had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood ranked 27th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.462, while he ranked 165th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.56%.
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 14th on TOUR last season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranked sixth. He broke par 23.35% of the time (42nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|64.56%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|28.07
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|42
|23.35%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|13.74%
|10.28%
Fleetwood's Best Finishes
- Fleetwood teed off in 21 tournaments last season, securing six finishes in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 18 times (85.7%).
- Last season Fleetwood had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of -32 (11 shots back of the winner).
- Fleetwood's 1184 points last season ranked him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fleetwood produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.817.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.928 (he finished 27th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood delivered his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.939. In that tournament, he finished third.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.152). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.388
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.462
|-1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.355
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|1.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.699
|1.623
Fleetwood's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-70-71-70
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|73-71-74-73
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|72-70-65-76
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|163
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|33
|72-71-74-74
|+3
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|65-71-67-70
|-11
|105
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|51
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
