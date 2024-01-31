PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tommy Fleetwood will play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. In his last tournament he finished 47th in The Sentry, shooting -13 at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is Fleetwood's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Fleetwood's Recent Performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Fleetwood has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 1.061 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 1.623 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fleetwood .

    Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fleetwood had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood ranked 27th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.462, while he ranked 165th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.56%.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 14th on TOUR last season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranked sixth. He broke par 23.35% of the time (42nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81302.3297.0
    Greens in Regulation %16564.56%70.56%
    Putts Per Round628.0728.5
    Par Breakers4223.35%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance8113.74%10.28%

    Fleetwood's Best Finishes

    • Fleetwood teed off in 21 tournaments last season, securing six finishes in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 18 times (85.7%).
    • Last season Fleetwood had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of -32 (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Fleetwood's 1184 points last season ranked him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fleetwood produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.817.
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.928 (he finished 27th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood delivered his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.939. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.152). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3880.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.462-1.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3550.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4931.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.6991.623

    Fleetwood's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-70-71-70-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6173-71-74-73+35
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2772-70-65-76-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship368-69-69-70-8163
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3372-71-74-74+327
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-65-68-71-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship565-71-67-70-11105
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-71-68-71+251
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open270-70-64-67-32300
    June 15-18U.S. Open573-69-70-63-5110
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

