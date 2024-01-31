Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Fleetwood produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking 10th in the field at 3.817.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.928 (he finished 27th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood delivered his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.939. In that tournament, he finished third.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.152). That ranked No. 1 in the field.