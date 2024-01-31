PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tom Hoge Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Tom Hoge hits the links February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 56th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Hoge has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -7.
    • Hoge finished 48th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2023).
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Hoge's Recent Performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoge has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of -0.616 in his past five tournaments.
    Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.253 last season (155th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranked 137th, while his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge had a 0.706 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 66th last season, while he averaged 28.63 putts per round (52nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance137295.9292.4
    Greens in Regulation %9267.36%54.01%
    Putts Per Round5228.6329.4
    Par Breakers3923.50%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance3612.87%12.04%

    Hoge's Best Finishes

    • Hoge participated in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times (69.7%).
    • Last season Hoge's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -10.
    • Hoge accumulated 897 points last season, which ranked him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he delivered a 3.002 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.182.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.679.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Hoge recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.575, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.986) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.253-1.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.7062.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.134-1.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1620.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.482-0.616

    Hoge's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4871-70-73-70-38
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1467-71-68-71-758
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship378-68-62-70-10180
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC74-74+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-75+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

