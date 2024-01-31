Tom Hoge Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Tom Hoge hits the links February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 56th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Hoge has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -7.
- Hoge finished 48th (with a score of -3) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2023).
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoge has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of -0.616 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.253 last season (155th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranked 137th, while his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoge had a 0.706 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 66th last season, while he averaged 28.63 putts per round (52nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|295.9
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|67.36%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|39
|23.50%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|12.87%
|12.04%
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge participated in 33 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 23 times (69.7%).
- Last season Hoge's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -10.
- Hoge accumulated 897 points last season, which ranked him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he delivered a 3.002 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.182.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.679.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Hoge recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.575, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.986) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.253
|-1.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.706
|2.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.134
|-1.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.162
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.482
|-0.616
Hoge's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|71-70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|67-71-68-71
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|78-68-62-70
|-10
|180
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.