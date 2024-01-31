Tom Hoge Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he delivered a 3.002 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.182.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best performance last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.679.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Hoge recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.575, which was his best last season. That ranked eighth in the field.