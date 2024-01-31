PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Corey Conners Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Corey Conners enters play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 1-4 after a 57th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Conners is playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
    • Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Conners' Recent Performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -3.212 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Conners is averaging 0.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season, which ranked 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 92nd, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners sported a 0.534 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.42, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance92300.6301.3
    Greens in Regulation %1970.22%80.28%
    Putts Per Round15729.4231.0
    Par Breakers3823.58%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.28%11.39%

    Conners' Best Finishes

    • Conners played 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -15 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Conners collected 1103 points last season, ranking 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.686. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.539.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706. He finished eighth in that event.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5862.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5342.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.066-1.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.136-3.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9180.200

    Conners' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5070-72-71-70-17
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6171-72-75-69+35
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-66-75-72-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open164-72-69-68-15500
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC73-79+8--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-67-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-69-66-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

