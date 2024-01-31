Corey Conners Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Corey Conners enters play in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 1-4 after a 57th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Conners is playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
- Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).
Conners' Recent Performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -3.212 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Conners is averaging 0.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season, which ranked 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 92nd, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners sported a 0.534 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 19th with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.42, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.6
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.22%
|80.28%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.42
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|38
|23.58%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.28%
|11.39%
Conners' Best Finishes
- Conners played 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -15 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Conners collected 1103 points last season, ranking 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.686. He finished 20th in that event.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.539.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706. He finished eighth in that event.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.586
|2.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.534
|2.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.066
|-1.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.136
|-3.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.918
|0.200
Conners' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|70-72-71-70
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|61
|71-72-75-69
|+3
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-66-75-72
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|64-72-69-68
|-15
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
