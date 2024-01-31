Corey Conners Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.686. He finished 20th in that event.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.539.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best effort last season was in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706. He finished eighth in that event.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.