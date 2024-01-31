Sungjae Im Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.985. He finished sixth in that tournament.

Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.034. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.607 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.636). That ranked eighth in the field.