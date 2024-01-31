PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sungjae Im Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

    In his most recent competition, Sungjae Im missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He'll be after better results February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.

    Latest odds for Im at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Im is playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Im's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Im has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Im has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 0.549 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.485 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Im had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.467 last season, which ranked 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranked 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im had a 0.095 mark (87th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Im's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 62nd on TOUR last season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranked 39th. He broke par 24.47% of the time (23rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance110299.3298.1
    Greens in Regulation %11866.45%55.56%
    Putts Per Round3928.5128.7
    Par Breakers2324.47%30.25%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.57%12.04%

    Im's Best Finishes

    • Im teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times (80%).
    • Last season Im's best performance came at The Sentry, where he shot -25 and finished fifth.
    • Im's 1098 points last season placed him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.985. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.034. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.607 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.636). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.574) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.4670.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.095-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.2790.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.2070.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171.0490.485

    Im's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-67-67-69-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5669-69-74-73+16
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4267-71-70-70-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2171-71-72-71-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship675-69-64-72-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-76-67-72-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage766-72-66-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

