Sungjae Im Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
In his most recent competition, Sungjae Im missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California. He'll be after better results February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Im is playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Im's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Im has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Im has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 0.549 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.485 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Im had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.467 last season, which ranked 24th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranked 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Im had a 0.095 mark (87th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Im's 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 62nd on TOUR last season, and his 28.51 putts-per-round average ranked 39th. He broke par 24.47% of the time (23rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.3
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.45%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.51
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|23
|24.47%
|30.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.57%
|12.04%
Im's Best Finishes
- Im teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times (80%).
- Last season Im's best performance came at The Sentry, where he shot -25 and finished fifth.
- Im's 1098 points last season placed him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.985. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.034. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.607 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.636). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.574) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.467
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.095
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.279
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.207
|0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|1.049
|0.485
Im's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-67-67-69
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|56
|69-69-74-73
|+1
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-71-70-70
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|71-71-72-71
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|75-69-64-72
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
