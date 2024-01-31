Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Nicolai Hojgaard enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 coming off a second-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last tournament.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Hojgaard's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Hojgaard's Recent Performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 318.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard has an average of 3.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging 3.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 last season (116th on TOUR). His average driving distance (317.7 yards) ranked fifth, while his 50.2% driving accuracy average ranked 186th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard sported a 0.360 mark (41st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hojgaard delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|317.7
|318.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|68.96%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|33
|23.91%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|14.49%
|12.35%
Hojgaard's Best Finishes
- Hojgaard participated in 13 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Last season Hojgaard's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished second at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Hojgaard collected 438 points last season, ranking 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.165. He finished 21st in that event.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 6.725 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.860.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.712). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.061
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.360
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|0.016
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.415
|3.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.731
|3.457
Hojgaard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|71-65-66-68
|-18
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|76-67-73-71
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
