5H AGO

Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Betting Profile

    Nicolai Hojgaard enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 coming off a second-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is Hojgaard's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
    • Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Hojgaard's Recent Performances

    • Hojgaard has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
    • Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 318.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hojgaard has an average of 3.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hojgaard is averaging 3.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 last season (116th on TOUR). His average driving distance (317.7 yards) ranked fifth, while his 50.2% driving accuracy average ranked 186th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard sported a 0.360 mark (41st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hojgaard delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 23.91% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance5317.7318.4
    Greens in Regulation %4568.96%70.06%
    Putts Per Round5928.7028.7
    Par Breakers3323.91%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance12614.49%12.35%

    Hojgaard's Best Finishes

    • Hojgaard participated in 13 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Last season Hojgaard's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished second at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Hojgaard collected 438 points last season, ranking 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.165. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 6.725 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.860.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.712). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.0610.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3600.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1080.016-0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4153.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.7313.457

    Hojgaard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship271-65-66-68-18--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-69-72-5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3367-71-70-68-8--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5076-67-73-71+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2167-68-67-71-15--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-63-71-67-9--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2371-70-69-74E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1468-66-69-67-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-65-73-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3165-77-69-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open267-66-73-70-12300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

