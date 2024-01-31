Nicolai Hojgaard Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.165. He finished 21st in that event.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 6.725 mark ranked fourth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.860.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.712). That ranked fourth in the field.