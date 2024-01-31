Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Stephan Jaeger will play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. In his most recent tournament he took third in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting -11 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Jaeger missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2022.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Jaeger's Recent Performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has an average of 1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 4.140 Strokes Gained: Total.
Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 last season, which ranked 39th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 50th, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger had a 0.213 mark (62nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.1
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.49%
|60.56%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|50
|23.09%
|30.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|11.84%
|10.00%
Jaeger's Best Finishes
- Jaeger participated in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 29 occasions.
- Last season Jaeger's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Jaeger ranked 61st in the FedExCup standings with 692 points last season.
Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.042. He finished 14th in that event.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.681 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he delivered a 4.257 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.244). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).
Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.332
|1.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.213
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.387
|1.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.090
|1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.834
|4.140
Jaeger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|16
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|51
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|74-72-69-70
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|66-72-72-74
|E
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|65-71-70-67
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
