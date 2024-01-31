PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Stephan Jaeger will play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. In his most recent tournament he took third in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting -11 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Jaeger missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2022.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Jaeger's Recent Performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has an average of 1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging 4.140 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 last season, which ranked 39th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 50th, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger had a 0.213 mark (62nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance50306.1305.7
    Greens in Regulation %1670.49%60.56%
    Putts Per Round10929.0928.9
    Par Breakers5023.09%30.28%
    Bogey Avoidance1211.84%10.00%

    Jaeger's Best Finishes

    • Jaeger participated in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 29 occasions.
    • Last season Jaeger's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Jaeger ranked 61st in the FedExCup standings with 692 points last season.

    Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.042. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.681 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he delivered a 4.257 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.244). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Jaeger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that tournament).

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3321.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2130.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.3871.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0901.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8344.140

    Jaeger's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4068-71-71-72-216
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-69-67-67-651
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4474-72-69-70-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2766-72-72-74E27
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1865-71-70-67-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2770-70-70-70-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1167-71-65-63-1865
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.