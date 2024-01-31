Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.042. He finished 14th in that event.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.681 (he finished 18th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he delivered a 4.257 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.244). That ranked sixth in the field.