Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking ninth in the field at 4.100. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.609. In that tournament, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley delivered his best performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.837.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.037), which ranked No. 1 in the field.