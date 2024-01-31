Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley will compete February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. In his most recent tournament he took 43rd in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting -3 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Bradley's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Bradley's Recent Performances
- Bradley has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
- Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -1.147 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bradley is averaging 2.526 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bradley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.202 last season ranked 58th on TOUR, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley had a 0.237 mark (57th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bradley's 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 20th last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 71st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|67.07%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|17
|24.93%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|15.79%
|15.56%
Bradley's Best Finishes
- Bradley last season played 24 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Bradley had two wins, with one of them coming at the Travelers Championship, where he shot -23.
- Bradley collected 1774 points last season, ranking eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking ninth in the field at 4.100. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.609. In that tournament, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley delivered his best performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.837.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.037), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.730) at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.202
|0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.237
|2.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|0.000
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.447
|-1.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.885
|2.526
Bradley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|68-77-71-67
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-67-64-75
|-5
|9
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.