Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Keegan Bradley will compete February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. In his most recent tournament he took 43rd in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting -3 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is Bradley's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
    • Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Bradley's Recent Performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
    • Off the tee, Keegan Bradley has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -1.147 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bradley is averaging 2.526 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bradley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.202 last season ranked 58th on TOUR, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley had a 0.237 mark (57th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bradley's 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 20th last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 71st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance54305.6307.7
    Greens in Regulation %9867.07%59.44%
    Putts Per Round7128.8230.0
    Par Breakers1724.93%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance17115.79%15.56%

    Bradley's Best Finishes

    • Bradley last season played 24 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Bradley had two wins, with one of them coming at the Travelers Championship, where he shot -23.
    • Bradley collected 1774 points last season, ranking eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking ninth in the field at 4.100. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.609. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley delivered his best performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.837.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.037), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.730) at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2020.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2372.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1130.0000.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.447-1.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8852.526

    Bradley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2069-71-68-69-743
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1068-77-71-67-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2370-72-74-71-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-67-64-75-59
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3570-69-69-73-319
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-72-74-71+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3074-73-65-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

