5H AGO

Harris English Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Harris English Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Harris English will compete in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 1-4 after a 64th-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for English at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In the past five years, this is English's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    English's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, English has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 3.203 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • English is averaging 3.774 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    English's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • English had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.288 last season, which ranked 159th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English had a 0.138 mark (79th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, English's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 16th last season, while he averaged 28.58 putts per round (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance125297.3296.9
    Greens in Regulation %16464.60%73.06%
    Putts Per Round4828.5829.0
    Par Breakers16620.05%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance8713.80%12.50%

    English's Best Finishes

    • Last season English participated in 30 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
    • Last season English's best performance came when he shot -8 and finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • English's 914 points last season ranked him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    English's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.328 (he finished 28th in that event).
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.664 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.372 (he finished 29th in that event).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.810 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    English's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.2881.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.138-0.970
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1780.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4883.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.5163.774

    English's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-79+9--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1266-73-72-65-867
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-70+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard269-72-69-70-8258
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-71-77-75+614
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6370-70-74-70E4
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship371-66-66-69-12163
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

