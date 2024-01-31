Harris English Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Harris English will compete in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 1-4 after a 64th-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In the past five years, this is English's first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
English's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, English has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 3.203 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- English is averaging 3.774 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- English had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.288 last season, which ranked 159th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English had a 0.138 mark (79th on TOUR).
- On the greens, English's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 16th last season, while he averaged 28.58 putts per round (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|64.60%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.58
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.05%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|13.80%
|12.50%
English's Best Finishes
- Last season English participated in 30 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- Last season English's best performance came when he shot -8 and finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- English's 914 points last season ranked him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
English's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.328 (he finished 28th in that event).
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.664 (he finished third in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.372 (he finished 29th in that event).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.810 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked third in the field.
English's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.288
|1.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.138
|-0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.488
|3.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.516
|3.774
English's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|66-73-72-65
|-8
|67
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|69-72-69-70
|-8
|258
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-71-77-75
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|163
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
