Harris English Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.328 (he finished 28th in that event).

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.664 (he finished third in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.372 (he finished 29th in that event).

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.810 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.