Davis Riley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Davis Riley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Riley's average finish has been 49th, and his average score -5, over his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +2.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Riley's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Riley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Davis Riley has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has an average of -0.930 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -5.751 in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranked 52nd, while his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranked 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley sported a 0.361 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley's -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranked 94th. He broke par 22.33% of the time (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|305.9
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|66.01%
|55.19%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|81
|22.33%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|15.96%
|12.22%
Riley's Best Finishes
- Last season Riley played 33 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Riley's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Riley collected 768 points last season, ranking 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.634. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.099.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley produced his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 10th in the field at 2.961. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.229, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.422) in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.017
|-3.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.361
|-1.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.323
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-0.930
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.112
|-5.751
Riley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-73-73
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|71-67-67-72
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|70-69-77-66
|-6
|86
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.