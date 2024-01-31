PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Davis Riley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.

    Latest odds for Riley at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Riley's average finish has been 49th, and his average score -5, over his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Riley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 49th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Riley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Davis Riley has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has an average of -0.930 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -5.751 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranked 52nd, while his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranked 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley sported a 0.361 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley's -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 125th on TOUR last season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranked 94th. He broke par 22.33% of the time (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance52305.9301.2
    Greens in Regulation %13166.01%55.19%
    Putts Per Round9429.0029.5
    Par Breakers8122.33%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance17515.96%12.22%

    Riley's Best Finishes

    • Last season Riley played 33 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Riley's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Riley collected 768 points last season, ranking 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.634. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.099.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley produced his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 10th in the field at 2.961. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.229, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).
    • Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.422) in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

    Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.017-3.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.361-1.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.3230.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-0.930
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.112-5.751

    Riley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-73-73+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-74+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2971-67-67-72-322
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard870-69-77-66-686
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1969-68-72-74-140
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC78+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

