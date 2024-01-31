Davis Riley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.634. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2023), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.099.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley produced his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 10th in the field at 2.961. In that tournament, he finished 35th.

At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.229, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).