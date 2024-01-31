Seamus Power Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Seamus Power of Ireland follows his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
When he hits the links February 1-4, Seamus Power will try to build upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2023, he shot -9 and finished 15th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last five trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Power has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 25th.
- In Power's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of -9.
- Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Power's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Power has an average finish of 60th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Power has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.
- Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -3.761 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of -7.766 in his past five tournaments.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 (110th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.0 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power sported a -0.354 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power registered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|300.0
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.45%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.50
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|94
|21.95%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|13.96%
|14.51%
Power's Best Finishes
- Power, who took part in 24 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Power's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -15 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Power compiled 1133 points last season, which ranked him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.080. He finished 30th in that event.
- Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.578.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance last season was in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.601. He finished 30th in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.677), which ranked in the field.
- Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.034
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.354
|-1.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.202
|-3.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.046
|-7.766
Power's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|15
|72-64-73-69
|-9
|51
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|20
|71-71-66-69
|-7
|43
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|14
|71-70-67-69
|-7
|58
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|72
|72-74-76-78
|+12
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|73-72-73-77
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.