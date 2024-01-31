PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Seamus Power Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Seamus Power of Ireland follows his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links February 1-4, Seamus Power will try to build upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2023, he shot -9 and finished 15th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Power at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last five trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Power has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 25th.
    • In Power's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of -9.
    • Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Power's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Power has an average finish of 60th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Power has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.
    • Off the tee, Seamus Power has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging -3.761 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of -7.766 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 (110th) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.0 yards ranked 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Power sported a -0.354 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power registered a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance98300.0291.1
    Greens in Regulation %14865.45%68.21%
    Putts Per Round3828.5029.8
    Par Breakers9421.95%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance9613.96%14.51%

    Power's Best Finishes

    • Power, who took part in 24 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Power's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -15 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Power compiled 1133 points last season, which ranked him 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.080. He finished 30th in that event.
    • Power put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.578.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance last season was in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.601. He finished 30th in that event.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.677), which ranked in the field.
    • Power posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Power's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.034-0.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.354-1.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.139-0.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.202-3.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.046-7.766

    Power's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1572-64-73-69-951
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2071-71-66-69-743
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1471-70-67-69-758
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard7272-74-76-78+123
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4673-72-73-77+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-72+7--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1869-70-67-71-747
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1969-66-69-64-1644
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-73-75-74+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

