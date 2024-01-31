Nick Taylor Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.

Nick Taylor has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 2.707 Strokes Gained: Putting.