Nick Taylor Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 14: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
When he hits the links February 1-4, Nick Taylor will try to build upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2023, he shot -8 and placed 20th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Taylor has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -10.
- In 2023, Taylor finished 20th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Taylor's Recent Performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
- Nick Taylor has averaged 296.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 2.707 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Taylor is averaging 3.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 last season ranked 128th on TOUR, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 36th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.370, while he ranked 144th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.59%.
- On the greens, Taylor registered a 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.28, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|293.7
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.59%
|62.87%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.28
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|62
|22.82%
|25.73%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.10%
|9.06%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor took part in 29 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 65.5%.
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he took home the title with a score of -23.
- Taylor's 1463 points last season ranked him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 16th in the field at 2.556.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.823 (he finished 19th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort last season was in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.628. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.355). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.895) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.123
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.370
|1.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.181
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.241
|2.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.670
|3.150
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|68-72-70-69
|-8
|38
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|66-69-67-65
|-17
|300
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-74-70-68
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|72-70-69-70
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
