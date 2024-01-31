Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Scottie Scheffler enters the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 coming off a 17th-place finish in The American Express in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Scheffler at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is Scheffler's first time competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).
Scheffler's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has one win, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five appearances.
- Scottie Scheffler has averaged 306.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging -3.344 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Scheffler is averaging 4.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 1.021 last season ranked No. 1 on TOUR, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler ranked first on TOUR with a mark of 1.194.
- On the greens, Scheffler registered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He broke par 28.28% of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|310.3
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.43%
|49.72%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|28.28%
|30.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|11.11%
|6.94%
Scheffler's Best Finishes
- Scheffler last season played 24 tournaments, picking up three wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 24 times.
- Last season Scheffler had three wins, with one of them coming at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot -19.
- Scheffler ranked second in the FedExCup standings with 3146 points last season.
Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.588. In that event, he finished third.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 11.119. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.459. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.157). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.895) in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|1.021
|3.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.194
|3.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.399
|0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.301
|-3.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.314
|4.983
Scheffler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|68-64-68-65
|-19
|500
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|70-68-70-68
|-8
|67
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-72-68-73
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-69-65-69
|-17
|600
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-75-71-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-65-69-70
|-12
|63
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|64-64-71-65
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|163
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|200
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
