Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.588. In that event, he finished third.

Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 11.119. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.459. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.157). That ranked 13th in the field.