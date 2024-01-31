PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sam Burns Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Sam Burns hits the links February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a sixth-place finish in The American Express in La Quinta, California his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Burns at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Burns finished 39th (with a score of -4) in his lone appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2021).
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Burns' Recent Performances

    • Burns has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Burns has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Burns has an average of 1.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns is averaging 2.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 (46th) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.4 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns ranked 129th on TOUR with an average of -0.100 per round. Additionally, he ranked 177th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.65%.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked eighth last season, while he averaged 28.15 putts per round (10th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance21311.4305.7
    Greens in Regulation %17763.65%43.61%
    Putts Per Round1028.1528.6
    Par Breakers2124.62%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance11814.33%8.33%

    Burns' Best Finishes

    • Burns played 26 tournaments last season, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Burns put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot -5 and finished sixth (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 1335 points last season, Burns finished 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.935. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.962 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns delivered his best mark last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking third in the field at 5.998. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.041, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.895) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2661.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.100-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.046-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5841.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7962.649

    Burns' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open670-71-64-68-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-72+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-74+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3568-74-72-70-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship669-73-70-67-5100
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2968-71-78-72+131
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-70-69-65-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-70-70-68-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-71-73-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

