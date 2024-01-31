Sam Burns Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.935. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.962 (he finished 14th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns delivered his best mark last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking third in the field at 5.998. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.041, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).