Sam Burns Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Sam Burns hits the links February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a sixth-place finish in The American Express in La Quinta, California his last time in competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Burns finished 39th (with a score of -4) in his lone appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2021).
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Burns' Recent Performances
- Burns has posted two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Burns has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Burns has an average of 1.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns is averaging 2.649 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 (46th) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.4 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns ranked 129th on TOUR with an average of -0.100 per round. Additionally, he ranked 177th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.65%.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked eighth last season, while he averaged 28.15 putts per round (10th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|305.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|63.65%
|43.61%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|21
|24.62%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|14.33%
|8.33%
Burns' Best Finishes
- Burns played 26 tournaments last season, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Burns put up his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot -5 and finished sixth (five shots back of the winner).
- With 1335 points last season, Burns finished 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.935. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.962 (he finished 14th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns delivered his best mark last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking third in the field at 5.998. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.041, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.895) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.266
|1.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.100
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.046
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.584
|1.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.796
|2.649
Burns' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|70-71-64-68
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|6
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|100
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|68-71-78-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.