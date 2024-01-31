PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Sahith Theegala enters play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 64th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Theegala has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2022. He finished 65th, posting a score of -4.
    • Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Theegala's Recent Performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
    • Sahith Theegala has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.370 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Theegala is averaging 3.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 last season ranked 134th on TOUR, and his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranked 171st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala sported a 0.175 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala registered a 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a putts-per-round average of 28.04, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance59304.9304.1
    Greens in Regulation %15864.94%72.57%
    Putts Per Round528.0429.5
    Par Breakers3723.74%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.26%14.58%

    Theegala's Best Finishes

    • Theegala played 31 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 10 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 83.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (26 cuts made).
    • Last season Theegala had two wins, with one of them coming at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -21.
    • Theegala placed 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1065 points last season.

    Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.722 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.337. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.396. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.924). That ranked second in the field.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.226) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.1391.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1750.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2670.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4851.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7883.475

    Theegala's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3972-70-68-71-316
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational671-68-68-66-11100
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1472-70-72-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7470-75-78-75+103
    April 6-9Masters Tournament973-70-73-67-588
    April 13-16RBC Heritage570-68-67-65-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-74-71-73+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-71-71-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5876-70-75-76+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

