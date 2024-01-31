Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Sahith Theegala enters play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links following a 64th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Theegala has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2022. He finished 65th, posting a score of -4.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Theegala's Recent Performances
- Theegala has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
- Sahith Theegala has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Theegala is averaging 1.370 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Theegala is averaging 3.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.139 last season ranked 134th on TOUR, and his 52.8% driving accuracy average ranked 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Theegala sported a 0.175 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 64.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala registered a 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a putts-per-round average of 28.04, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|64.94%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|28.04
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|37
|23.74%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.26%
|14.58%
Theegala's Best Finishes
- Theegala played 31 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with six top-five finishes and 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 83.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (26 cuts made).
- Last season Theegala had two wins, with one of them coming at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -21.
- Theegala placed 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1065 points last season.
Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.722 (he finished sixth in that event).
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.337. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.396. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.924). That ranked second in the field.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.226) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.139
|1.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.175
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.267
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.485
|1.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.788
|3.475
Theegala's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|72-70-68-71
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|100
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|74
|70-75-78-75
|+10
|3
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|9
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|88
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.