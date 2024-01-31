Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.722 (he finished sixth in that event).

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.337. He finished sixth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.396. He finished sixth in that tournament.

At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.924). That ranked second in the field.