Nick Hardy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Nick Hardy looks for better results in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he took 41st shooting -4 in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Hardy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Hardy's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -4, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Hardy finished 41st (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2023).
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 39th.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 1.035 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 last season (80th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranked 34th, while his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy ranked 61st on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.221, while he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.11%.
- On the greens, Hardy's 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 87th last season, while he averaged 29.10 putts per round (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|309.2
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|80
|22.41%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|9.44%
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy last season participated in 35 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Hardy's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished 13th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Hardy collected 868 points last season, placing 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.837.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.382 (he finished fifth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy produced his best effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.016. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.564). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.090
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.221
|2.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.214
|-1.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.048
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.144
|1.035
Hardy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|41
|68-73-67-75
|-4
|12
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|73-69-67-67
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.