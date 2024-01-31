PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Nick Hardy looks for better results in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after he took 41st shooting -4 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Hardy's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -4, over his last two appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Hardy finished 41st (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2023).
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Hardy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 39th.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nick Hardy has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 1.035 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 last season (80th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranked 34th, while his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy ranked 61st on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.221, while he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.11%.
    • On the greens, Hardy's 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 87th last season, while he averaged 29.10 putts per round (112th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance34309.2299.1
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%75.00%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.9
    Par Breakers8022.41%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.84%9.44%

    Hardy's Best Finishes

    • Hardy last season participated in 35 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Hardy's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished 13th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Hardy collected 868 points last season, placing 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.837.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.382 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy produced his best effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.016. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.564). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0900.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2212.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.214-1.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.048-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1441.035

    Hardy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4168-73-67-75-412
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-72+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1373-69-67-67-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6871-70-77-74+83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

