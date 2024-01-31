Nick Hardy Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.837.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.382 (he finished fifth in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy produced his best effort last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.016. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.564). That ranked fifth in the field.