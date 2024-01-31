PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Russell Henley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Russell Henley will appear in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 1-4 after a fourth-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Henley at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Henley is competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.

    Henley's Recent Performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has an average of -0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 2.853 in his past five tournaments.
    Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Henley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 last season, which ranked 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranked 168th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley sported a 0.556 mark (18th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Henley's -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 120th last season, while he averaged 28.81 putts per round (69th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance168290.9288.9
    Greens in Regulation %2969.51%75.28%
    Putts Per Round6928.8128.6
    Par Breakers8322.29%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.04%9.44%

    Henley's Best Finishes

    • Henley played 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 76% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Henley's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -18 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1296 points last season, Henley finished 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 3.781 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
    • Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he put up a 5.349 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best mark last season at the BMW Championship (August 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.160.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Henley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.566 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1970.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5560.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2492.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.121-0.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8822.853

    Henley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-67+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5371-75-70-74+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-74-66-70-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament473-67-71-70-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1972-66-66-70-1042
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-71-69-70-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1674-71-68-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-68-68-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1969-65-69-63-1443
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-70-67-1018
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship262-66-65-69-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-68-67-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

