Russell Henley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Russell Henley will appear in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 1-4 after a fourth-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Henley is competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Henley's Recent Performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has an average of -0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 2.853 in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Henley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 last season, which ranked 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranked 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley sported a 0.556 mark (18th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Henley's -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 120th last season, while he averaged 28.81 putts per round (69th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.9
|288.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|75.28%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|83
|22.29%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|9.44%
Henley's Best Finishes
- Henley played 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 76% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Henley's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot -18 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 1296 points last season, Henley finished 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 3.781 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he put up a 5.349 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best mark last season at the BMW Championship (August 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.160.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Henley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.566 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.197
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.556
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.249
|2.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.121
|-0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.882
|2.853
Henley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-67
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-74-66-70
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|72-66-66-70
|-10
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
