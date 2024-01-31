Russell Henley Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 3.781 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 19th in that event.

Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he put up a 5.349 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley posted his best mark last season at the BMW Championship (August 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.160.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Henley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.566 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.