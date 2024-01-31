PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Rickie Fowler had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Fowler has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
    • Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Fowler's Recent Performances

    • Fowler has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fowler is averaging -4.021 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler is averaging -4.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fowler .

    Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.126 (77th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.1 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler ranked seventh on TOUR with an average of 0.740 per round. Additionally, he ranked 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.11%.
    • On the greens, Fowler's 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 48th last season, while he averaged 28.52 putts per round (40th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39308.1300.8
    Greens in Regulation %7068.11%44.44%
    Putts Per Round4028.5230.0
    Par Breakers1624.94%24.27%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.77%15.50%

    Fowler's Best Finishes

    • Fowler played 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 25 occasions.
    • Last season Fowler's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he took home the title with a score of -38.
    • Fowler accumulated 1732 points last season, which placed him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.571. He finished 34th in that event.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.557 (he finished first in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he delivered a 6.852 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.949 (his best mark last season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.126-2.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.7400.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2691.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.290-4.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.426-4.254

    Fowler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1071-66-67-70-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-75-69-67-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3168-73-73-73-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1372-70-68-71-761
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1071-72-71-66-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1567-68-68-70-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1471-68-68-69-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

