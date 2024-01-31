Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.571. He finished 34th in that event.

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.557 (he finished first in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he delivered a 6.852 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.949 (his best mark last season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.