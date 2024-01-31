Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rickie Fowler had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Fowler has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once recently, in 2021. He missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Fowler's Recent Performances
- Fowler has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Fowler is averaging -4.021 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler is averaging -4.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.126 (77th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.1 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler ranked seventh on TOUR with an average of 0.740 per round. Additionally, he ranked 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.11%.
- On the greens, Fowler's 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 48th last season, while he averaged 28.52 putts per round (40th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.11%
|44.44%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.52
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|16
|24.94%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|15.50%
Fowler's Best Finishes
- Fowler played 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 25 occasions.
- Last season Fowler's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he took home the title with a score of -38.
- Fowler accumulated 1732 points last season, which placed him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.571. He finished 34th in that event.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.557 (he finished first in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he delivered a 6.852 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.949 (his best mark last season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.126
|-2.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.740
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.269
|1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.290
|-4.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.426
|-4.254
Fowler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|71-66-67-70
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-73-73-73
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|72-70-68-71
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-72-71-66
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.