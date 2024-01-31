Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.901. He finished 19th in that event.

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the TOUR Championship, where his 6.335 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.315.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.116 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.