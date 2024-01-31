Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last four appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cantlay has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -10.
- In 2022, Cantlay finished fourth (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).
Cantlay's Recent Performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Cantlay has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Cantlay has an average of -1.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cantlay has an average of 1.897 in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cantlay's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.852 last season ranked fourth on TOUR, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranked 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay ranked 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.564.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 47th last season, while he averaged 28.46 putts per round (34th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.6
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.75%
|58.61%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|12
|25.54%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.11%
|11.67%
Cantlay's Best Finishes
- Cantlay took part in 19 tournaments last season, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Cantlay put up his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of -34 (four shots back of the winner).
- Cantlay collected 1443 points last season, placing 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.901. He finished 19th in that event.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the TOUR Championship, where his 6.335 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.116 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.654) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023. That ranked third in the field.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.852
|1.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.564
|1.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.147
|0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.305
|-1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|1.897
Cantlay's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|200
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-70-68-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|71-71-68-75
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|3
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|190
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|82
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.