5H AGO

Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patrick Cantlay looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last four appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cantlay has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -10.
    • In 2022, Cantlay finished fourth (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Cantlay's Recent Performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Cantlay has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 302.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cantlay has an average of -1.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cantlay has an average of 1.897 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cantlay .

    Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cantlay's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.852 last season ranked fourth on TOUR, and his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranked 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay ranked 16th on TOUR with a mark of 0.564.
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 47th last season, while he averaged 28.46 putts per round (34th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance37308.6302.9
    Greens in Regulation %2169.75%58.61%
    Putts Per Round3428.4629.8
    Par Breakers1225.54%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.11%11.67%

    Cantlay's Best Finishes

    • Cantlay took part in 19 tournaments last season, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Cantlay put up his best performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of -34 (four shots back of the winner).
    • Cantlay collected 1443 points last season, placing 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.901. He finished 19th in that event.
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the TOUR Championship, where his 6.335 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.116 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Cantlay posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.654) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023. That ranked third in the field.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8521.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5641.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1470.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.305-1.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8691.897

    Cantlay's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational368-67-68-67-14200
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-71-74-68-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-70-68-72-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1471-71-68-75-363
    April 13-16RBC Heritage369-65-66-68-16190
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2167-71-71-69-642
    May 18-21PGA Championship974-67-72-66-182
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-67-74-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-67-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship465-68-61-67-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

