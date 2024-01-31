Max Homa Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.864 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 8.383 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 4.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.329 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.