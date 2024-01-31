Max Homa Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Max Homa will play February 1-4 in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. In his last tournament he finished 13th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting -8 at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Homa has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -10.
- Homa finished seventh (with a score of -13) in his most recent go-round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (in 2021).
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).
Homa's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Homa has two top-10 finishes and five top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Homa has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Max Homa has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Homa is averaging -0.250 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 5.272 in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.317 (41st) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.8 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Homa sported a 0.475 mark (26th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Homa's 0.612 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him sixth on TOUR last season, and his 28.12 putts-per-round average ranked seventh. He broke par 26.55% of the time (eighth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|304.8
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.86%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|28.12
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|8
|26.55%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|12.98%
|10.56%
Homa's Best Finishes
- Homa, who played 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins with six top-five finishes and 13 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 88.5%.
- Last season Homa had two wins, with one of them coming at The Genesis Invitational, where he shot -15.
- With 2128 points last season, Homa ranked fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.864 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 8.383 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 4.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.329 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.215) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.317
|2.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.475
|1.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.233
|1.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.612
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.638
|5.272
Homa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|64-68-69-68
|-15
|315
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|70-71-71-72
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|72-72-67-69
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-73-72-78
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
