Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar seeks a better result in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am having failed to make the cut at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2023.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Kuchar's average finish has been 38th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Kuchar last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Kuchar's Recent Performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- Matt Kuchar has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of -2.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -2.055 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 last season ranked 94th on TOUR, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar had a 0.035 mark (100th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kuchar registered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 68th on TOUR, while he ranked 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He broke par 21.79% of the time (99th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|294.4
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.89%
|53.33%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.48
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|11.05%
|5.19%
Kuchar's Best Finishes
- Kuchar last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times (74.1%).
- Last season Kuchar's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -25 and finished second.
- With 695 points last season, Kuchar ranked 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.874 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he put up a 7.548 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.906 (he finished 23rd in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.254 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.029) at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023. That ranked third in the field.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.027
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.359
|-0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.145
|-2.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.567
|-2.055
Kuchar's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-70-74
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|72-67-71-70
|-4
|21
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-71-67
|-10
|89
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|68-70-69-68
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|72-67-68-72
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
