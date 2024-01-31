PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar seeks a better result in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am having failed to make the cut at Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Kuchar's average finish has been 38th, and his average score -2, over his last four appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Kuchar last participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Kuchar's Recent Performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Matt Kuchar has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of -2.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -2.055 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kuchar .

    Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 last season ranked 94th on TOUR, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar had a 0.035 mark (100th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kuchar registered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 68th on TOUR, while he ranked 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He broke par 21.79% of the time (99th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance147294.4291.3
    Greens in Regulation %7767.89%53.33%
    Putts Per Round3628.4828.7
    Par Breakers9921.79%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance111.05%5.19%

    Kuchar's Best Finishes

    • Kuchar last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times (74.1%).
    • Last season Kuchar's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -25 and finished second.
    • With 695 points last season, Kuchar ranked 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.874 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he put up a 7.548 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.906 (he finished 23rd in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.254 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
    • Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.029) at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023. That ranked third in the field.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0270.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0350.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.359-0.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.145-2.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.567-2.055

    Kuchar's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC72-70-74+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3272-67-71-70-421
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational866-70-71-67-1089
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-69+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open368-70-69-68-13163
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-67-68-71-1042
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2372-67-68-72-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-68-69-68-1211
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6279-67-69-84+115
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2071-71-70-68-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-68+5--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
