Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.874 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he put up a 7.548 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.906 (he finished 23rd in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.254 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.