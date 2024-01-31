Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Fitzpatrick struggled, missing the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is looking for a better outcome in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 in Pebble Beach, California.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of -7.
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging 2.343 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 3.819 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 last season, which ranked 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick sported a -0.053 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.81% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|65.14%
|57.72%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|28.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.62%
|9.88%
Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes
- Fitzpatrick took part in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Fitzpatrick compiled 1049 points last season, which ranked him 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.851.
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.013.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick posted his best performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.154.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.617). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.211
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.053
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.238
|1.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.525
|2.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.921
|3.819
Fitzpatrick's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-70-76
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|29
|70-71-73-65
|-5
|28
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|70-69-76-69
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.