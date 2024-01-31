Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick is averaging 2.343 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.