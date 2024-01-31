PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Fitzpatrick struggled, missing the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is looking for a better outcome in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 in Pebble Beach, California.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of -7.
    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Justin Rose posted numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Fitzpatrick has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging 2.343 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 3.819 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 last season, which ranked 55th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranked 68th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick sported a -0.053 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 24.81% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1302.5
    Greens in Regulation %15565.14%57.72%
    Putts Per Round1328.2228.9
    Par Breakers1924.81%28.40%
    Bogey Avoidance7113.62%9.88%

    Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes

    • Fitzpatrick took part in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 73.9%.
    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Fitzpatrick compiled 1049 points last season, which ranked him 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.851.
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.013.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick posted his best performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.154.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.617). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2110.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.053-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2381.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5252.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.9213.819

    Fitzpatrick's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-70-76+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2970-71-73-65-528
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1470-69-76-69-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1070-72-72-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage166-70-63-68-19500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-70-72-70-319
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

