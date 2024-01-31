Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Mackenzie Hughes will compete in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 1-4 after a 64th-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hughes has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 13th.
- In 2022, Hughes finished 16th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose averaged 282.1 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (34th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (third) in that victory a year ago.
Hughes' Recent Performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
- Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 3.815 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 4.467 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hughes put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.320 last season, which ranked 163rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes had a -0.230 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes registered a 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 34th on TOUR, while he ranked 46th with a putts-per-round average of 28.57. He broke par 21.72% of the time (105th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.61%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.57
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.67%
|10.56%
Hughes' Best Finishes
- Hughes, who took part in 29 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 55.2%.
- Last season Hughes' best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -25 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Hughes collected 890 points last season, placing 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The RSM Classic, ranking 16th in the field at 2.250. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he posted a 5.299 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.488.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.469, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.320
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.230
|0.708
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.383
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.367
|3.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.201
|4.467
Hughes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|72-70-71-71
|E
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|74-71-74-72
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|76-69-74-70
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.