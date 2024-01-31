Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The RSM Classic, ranking 16th in the field at 2.250. In that tournament, he finished second.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he posted a 5.299 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.488.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.469, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.