PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Luke List Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Luke List hits the links in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 after a 50th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for List at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • This is List's first time competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    List's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, List has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • List has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
    • Luke List has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.419 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.285 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on List .

    List's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.641 last season ranked ninth on TOUR, and his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranked 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List ranked 52nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.267, while he ranked 10th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.78%.
    • On the greens, List delivered a -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 189th on TOUR, while he ranked 180th with a putts-per-round average of 29.71. He broke par 22.67% of the time (69th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance23311.3298.0
    Greens in Regulation %1070.78%73.89%
    Putts Per Round18029.7129.4
    Par Breakers6922.67%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance10914.17%10.83%

    List's Best Finishes

    • List last season played 31 tournaments, picking up one win.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 61.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season List's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -26.
    • With 309 points last season, List ranked 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.979 mark ranked second in the field.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 11.361. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.002). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    List's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6411.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2671.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.123-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting189-0.623-1.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1641.285

    List's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2970-71-68-71-431
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-77+10--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-69-75-70-315
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-67-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3464-72-70-65-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.