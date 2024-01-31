Luke List Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.979 mark ranked second in the field.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 11.361. He finished 29th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished 18th in that event).

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.002). That ranked seventh in the field.