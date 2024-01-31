Luke List Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Luke List hits the links in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 1-4 after a 50th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in his most recent competition.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- This is List's first time competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the past five years.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
List's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, List has finished in the top 20 twice.
- List has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
- Luke List has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.419 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.285 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.641 last season ranked ninth on TOUR, and his 54.5% driving accuracy average ranked 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List ranked 52nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.267, while he ranked 10th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.78%.
- On the greens, List delivered a -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 189th on TOUR, while he ranked 180th with a putts-per-round average of 29.71. He broke par 22.67% of the time (69th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|311.3
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|70.78%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|29.71
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|69
|22.67%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|14.17%
|10.83%
List's Best Finishes
- List last season played 31 tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 61.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season List's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -26.
- With 309 points last season, List ranked 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
List's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.979 mark ranked second in the field.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 11.361. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished 18th in that event).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.002). That ranked seventh in the field.
- List posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
List's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.641
|1.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.267
|1.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.123
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|189
|-0.623
|-1.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.164
|1.285
List's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|31
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|15
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.