5H AGO

Lucas Glover Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lucas Glover looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.

    Latest odds for Glover at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Glover has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 50th.
    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of E.
    • With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Glover's Recent Performances

    • Glover has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
    • Lucas Glover has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of -3.451 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging -0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 last season (45th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranked 146th, while his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranked fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover ranked 15th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.566, while he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.50%.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 169th last season, while he averaged 29.18 putts per round (129th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance146294.9287.3
    Greens in Regulation %1470.50%62.96%
    Putts Per Round12929.1829.6
    Par Breakers3224.00%28.70%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.22%10.49%

    Glover's Best Finishes

    • Glover last season participated in 32 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times.
    • Last season Glover had two wins, with one of them coming at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot -20.
    • Glover collected 885 points last season, placing 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.076. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.629. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.310 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.414, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.561) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.282-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5661.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.0611.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.344-3.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.444-0.108

    Glover's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC67-75-73E--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3971-70-70-70-316
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-79+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5169-74-71-72-29
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3667-72-73-73+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4575-69-73-69-211
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-79+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7972-66-70-72-42
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

