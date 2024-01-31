Lucas Glover Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.076. In that tournament, he finished 45th.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.629. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.310 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.414, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.