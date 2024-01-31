Lucas Glover Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Over his last three trips to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Glover has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 50th.
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of E.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Glover's Recent Performances
- Glover has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
- Lucas Glover has averaged 287.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -3.451 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging -0.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 last season (45th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranked 146th, while his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranked fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover ranked 15th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.566, while he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.50%.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 169th last season, while he averaged 29.18 putts per round (129th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.9
|287.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.50%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|32
|24.00%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.22%
|10.49%
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover last season participated in 32 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season Glover had two wins, with one of them coming at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot -20.
- Glover collected 885 points last season, placing 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.076. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.629. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.310 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.414, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.561) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.282
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.566
|1.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.061
|1.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.344
|-3.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.444
|-0.108
Glover's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|67-75-73
|E
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|71-70-70-70
|-3
|16
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|69-74-71-72
|-2
|9
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|75-69-73-69
|-2
|11
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.