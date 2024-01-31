Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.357 (he finished second in that tournament).

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.252.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.902.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.618, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).