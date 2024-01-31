Kurt Kitayama Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Kurt Kitayama shot -7 and took 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In his last three appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kitayama has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -6.
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of -7.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose also posted numbers of 282.1 in average driving distance (45th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (34th), and 26.75 putts per round (third).
Kitayama's Recent Performances
- Kitayama has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Kitayama has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kitayama is averaging -2.894 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kitayama is averaging -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.117 (126th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.2 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama sported a 0.285 mark (49th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kitayama registered a -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 133rd on TOUR, while he ranked 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He broke par 20.37% of the time (156th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|306.2
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|63.27%
|67.50%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|156
|20.37%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|14.89%
|10.83%
Kitayama's Best Finishes
- Kitayama took part in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 56.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He shot -9 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Kitayama collected 1216 points last season, ranking 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.357 (he finished second in that tournament).
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.252.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.902.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.618, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.117
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.285
|1.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.106
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.149
|-2.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.125
|-1.198
Kitayama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|29
|64-70-70-76
|-7
|27
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|75-67-70-66
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|67-68-72-72
|-9
|550
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|70-71-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-71-71-68
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.