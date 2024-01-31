Kevin Yu Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu shot -12 and placed seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Yu has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2023. He finished seventh, posting a score of -12.
- Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Yu's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Yu has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Yu has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -17.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 1.001 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yu put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.803 last season (sixth on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranked 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu had a 0.204 mark (66th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Yu's -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 191st last season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranked 183rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|311.3
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.61%
|55.90%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|29.82
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|24
|24.41%
|31.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|14.08%
|13.19%
Yu's Best Finishes
- Yu took part in 23 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times (52.2%).
- Last season Yu had his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot -27 and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
- Yu compiled 445 points last season, which placed him 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.194 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.616.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.596. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.862 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.803
|2.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.204
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.033
|-1.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|191
|-0.804
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.236
|1.001
Yu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|68-70-70-67
|-12
|83
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.