5H AGO

Kevin Yu Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Yu shot -12 and placed seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Yu at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Yu has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once of late, in 2023. He finished seventh, posting a score of -12.
    • Justin Rose finished with -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.

    Yu's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Yu has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Yu has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -17.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 308.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 1.001 in his past five tournaments.
    Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Yu put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.803 last season (sixth on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranked 23rd, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranked 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu had a 0.204 mark (66th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 191st last season, and his 29.82 putts-per-round average ranked 183rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance23311.3308.1
    Greens in Regulation %472.61%55.90%
    Putts Per Round18329.8230.1
    Par Breakers2424.41%31.25%
    Bogey Avoidance10114.08%13.19%

    Yu's Best Finishes

    • Yu took part in 23 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 12 times (52.2%).
    • Last season Yu had his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot -27 and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
    • Yu compiled 445 points last season, which placed him 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.194 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.616.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.596. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.862 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.8032.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.204-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.033-1.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting191-0.8040.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2361.001

    Yu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am768-70-70-67-1283
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4965-67-71-69-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

