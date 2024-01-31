Kevin Yu Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.194 (he finished 21st in that tournament).

Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.616.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.596. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Yu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.862 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that event.