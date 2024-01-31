Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 13: Keith Mitchell of the United States putts on the 17th green during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
When he hits the links February 1-4, Keith Mitchell will aim to build upon his last performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2023, he shot -14 and finished fourth at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Mitchell's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -10, over his last four appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Mitchell last played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of -14.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Mitchell's Recent Performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -1.327 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Mitchell is averaging 0.920 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Mitchell put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.743 last season, which ranked seventh on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.7 yards) ranked 14th, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell ranked 160th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.288, while he ranked 82nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.73%.
- On the greens, Mitchell's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 85th last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|313.7
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.73%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|85
|22.10%
|28.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|9.03%
Mitchell's Best Finishes
- Last season Mitchell took part in 28 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Mitchell's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Mitchell collected 698 points last season, ranking 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.745 (he finished 24th in that event).
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he posted a 5.701 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell posted his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.531.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.151, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.654) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.743
|1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.288
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.027
|0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.054
|-1.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.483
|0.920
Mitchell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|67-68-70-68
|-14
|115
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|71-71-73-67
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|64-69-69-70
|-12
|115
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|72-74-68-70
|-4
|19
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-71-77-79
|+14
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.