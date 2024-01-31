Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.745 (he finished 24th in that event).

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he posted a 5.701 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell posted his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.531.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.151, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.