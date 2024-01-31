PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Thomas Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Justin Thomas will compete in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 1-4 after a third-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • In the past five years, this is Thomas' first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Thomas' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished in the top five three times.
    • Over his last five events, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 320.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas is averaging 3.293 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 9.894 in his past five tournaments.
    Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance38308.5320.3
    Greens in Regulation %14065.74%32.41%
    Putts Per Round9028.9628.5
    Par Breakers1026.16%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance17716.13%6.48%

    Thomas' Best Finishes

    • Last season Thomas played 23 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Thomas put up his best performance at The American Express, where he finished third with a score of -27 (two shots back of the winner).
    • Thomas' 608 points last season ranked him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1980.996
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3621.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4364.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.1613.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8369.894

    Thomas' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open471-68-67-65-13135
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-73-69-69-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-67-72-74-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6073-73-71-71E5
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1069-70-72-70-364
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC70-78+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2569-68-72-66-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1468-67-70-71-854
    May 18-21PGA Championship6572-73-75-72+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-81+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-64-62-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6068-69-69-73-15
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-71+11--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1270-65-66-68-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship569-67-65-72-15--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

