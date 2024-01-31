Justin Thomas Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished in the top five three times.

Over his last five events, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 320.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Thomas is averaging 3.293 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.