Justin Thomas Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas will compete in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 1-4 after a third-place finish in La Quinta, California at The American Express.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- In the past five years, this is Thomas' first time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).
Thomas' Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has finished in the top five three times.
- Over his last five events, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 320.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging 3.293 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 9.894 in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|308.5
|320.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|32.41%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.96
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|10
|26.16%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|16.13%
|6.48%
Thomas' Best Finishes
- Last season Thomas played 23 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Thomas put up his best performance at The American Express, where he finished third with a score of -27 (two shots back of the winner).
- Thomas' 608 points last season ranked him 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.198
|0.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.362
|1.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.436
|4.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.161
|3.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.836
|9.894
Thomas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|4
|71-68-67-65
|-13
|135
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-73-69-69
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-67-72-74
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-73-71-71
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|68-67-70-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.