Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he posted a 3.300 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking second in the field at 8.458. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.896 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.978, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).