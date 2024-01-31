Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth placed 63rd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, shooting a E on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher February 1-4 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Spieth has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -12, and his average finish has been 16th.
- In 2023, Spieth finished 63rd (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).
Spieth's Recent Performances
- Spieth has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 1.616 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Spieth is averaging 1.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spieth delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 74th, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth had a 0.173 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 174th with a 64.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 79th on TOUR, while he ranked 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He broke par 24.85% of the time (18th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|303.6
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|64.04%
|50.83%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|27.0
|Par Breakers
|18
|24.85%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|15.28%
|11.67%
Spieth's Best Finishes
- Spieth played 23 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Spieth's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -25 and finished second in that event.
- Spieth earned 1099 points last season, which ranked him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he posted a 3.300 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking second in the field at 8.458. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.896 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.978, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.173
|-1.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.250
|1.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.086
|1.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.710
|1.123
Spieth's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|63
|71-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|71-63-69-70
|-11
|89
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-74-70
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-75-66-72
|-6
|46
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|163
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|69-70-76-66
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|2
|68-67-66-66
|-25
|300
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.