PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Jordan Spieth placed 63rd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023, shooting a E on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher February 1-4 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Spieth has entered the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am five times of late, with one win. His average score has been -12, and his average finish has been 16th.
    • In 2023, Spieth finished 63rd (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • In addition, Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Spieth's Recent Performances

    • Spieth has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 1.616 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Spieth is averaging 1.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spieth .

    Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spieth delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 74th, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranked 136th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth had a 0.173 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 174th with a 64.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 79th on TOUR, while he ranked 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He broke par 24.85% of the time (18th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance74303.6301.5
    Greens in Regulation %17464.04%50.83%
    Putts Per Round2028.3127.0
    Par Breakers1824.85%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.28%11.67%

    Spieth's Best Finishes

    • Spieth played 23 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Spieth's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -25 and finished second in that event.
    • Spieth earned 1099 points last season, which ranked him 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he posted a 3.300 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Spieth put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking second in the field at 8.458. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.896 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.978, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.200-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.173-1.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2501.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0861.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.7101.123

    Spieth's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6371-68-75-73E4
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open671-63-69-70-1189
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-70+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-74-70-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1969-75-66-72-646
    March 16-19Valspar Championship367-70-69-70-8163
    April 6-9Masters Tournament469-70-76-66-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage268-67-66-66-25300
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-72-71-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday569-72-72-71-4110
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.