Jason Day Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
When he takes the course February 1-4, Jason Day will look to build upon his last performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 2022, he shot -9 and finished 24th at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Day's average finish has been 10th, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- In Day's most recent appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, in 2022, he finished 24th after posting a score of -9.
- With numbers of -0.355 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in field), 2.544 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 in SG: Putting (14th), Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023.
- Rose's average driving distance was 282.1 (45th in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), with 26.75 putts per round (third) en route to his win last year.
Day's Recent Performances
- Day has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Day has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging -1.419 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Day is averaging -1.848 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Day put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 last season, which ranked 37th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranked 66th, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day ranked 110th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.020, while he ranked 109th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.74%.
- On the greens, Day's 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 37th last season, while he averaged 28.38 putts per round (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|66.74%
|41.05%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|31
|24.03%
|28.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.29%
|11.73%
Day's Best Finishes
- Day, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season, one of Day's two wins came when he shot -23 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
- Day earned 1506 points last season, which placed him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.992. He finished eighth in that event.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 6.297 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.366 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.820, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Day's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.346
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.020
|-0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.192
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.336
|-1.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.855
|-1.848
Day's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-71-68-68
|-12
|110
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|72-67-71-65
|-9
|78
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|71-73-69-70
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-70-70-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|67-72-74-80
|+5
|18
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.