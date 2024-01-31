Jason Day Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.992. He finished eighth in that event.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 6.297 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.366 (he finished 19th in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.820, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).