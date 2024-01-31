PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

J.T. Poston Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    J.T. Poston looks to improve upon his 66th-place finish in 2017's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.

    Latest odds for Poston at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 1-4, 2024
    • Location: Pebble Beach, California
    • Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Justin Rose

    At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    • Poston finished 66th (with a score of E) in his lone appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2017).
    • When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).

    Poston's Recent Performances

    • Poston has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Poston has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -18 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of 4.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging 7.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 last season ranked 118th on TOUR, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranked 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston ranked 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.296.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 29th last season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranked 67th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance129297.0296.0
    Greens in Regulation %4668.83%63.89%
    Putts Per Round6728.7828.6
    Par Breakers6722.72%32.78%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.17%6.67%

    Poston's Best Finishes

    • Last season Poston took part in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • Last season Poston's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished second at the 3M Open.
    • Poston's 907 points last season placed him 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking 13th in the field at 2.968.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.194. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.890 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.294, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023. That ranked second in the field.

    Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.081-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2962.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.0381.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3954.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.6477.503

    Poston's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC77-70+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6373-68-69-72+24
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-68-71-72-364
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3474-72-76-70+423
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4072-70-75-69+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3876-70-72-73+319
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

