J.T. Poston Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Last season Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking 13th in the field at 2.968.

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.194. He finished third in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.890 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.294, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.