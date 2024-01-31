J.T. Poston Betting Profile: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
J.T. Poston looks to improve upon his 66th-place finish in 2017's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links February 1-4.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 1-4, 2024
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Par: 72 / 6,972 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Justin Rose
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Poston finished 66th (with a score of E) in his lone appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in recent years (in 2017).
- When Justin Rose won this tournament in 2023, he had -0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (57th in the field), 2.544 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 1.992 SG: Putting (14th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rose posted an average driving distance of 282.1 (45th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (34th), and took 26.75 putts per round (third).
Poston's Recent Performances
- Poston has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Poston has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -18 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of 4.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging 7.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.081 last season ranked 118th on TOUR, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranked 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston ranked 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.296.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 29th last season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranked 67th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.0
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|68.83%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.78
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|67
|22.72%
|32.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|6.67%
Poston's Best Finishes
- Last season Poston took part in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Poston's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished second at the 3M Open.
- Poston's 907 points last season placed him 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking 13th in the field at 2.968.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.194. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.890 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.294, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.081
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.296
|2.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.038
|1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.395
|4.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.647
|7.503
Poston's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|73-68-69-72
|+2
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-68-71-72
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|74-72-76-70
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.